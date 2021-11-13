VFLs Peyton Manning, Candace Parker and others honored at Tennessee's game against Georgia

The former Vols were honored for recent accomplishments. Todd Helton and Monica Abbott also received praise from the crowd.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The stars were out on Saturday for Tennessee's homecoming game against Georgia.

Vols for Life Peyton Manning, Candace Parker, Todd Helton and Monica Abbott were all honored on the field for recent accomplishments.

Manning was brought onto the field for his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Parker was honored for winning the WNBA title with the Chicago Sky this year.

Former Vols baseball star Todd Helton was brought out for his National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 induction. Former softball star Monica Abbott was honored for her silver medal at the 2020 Olympics with USA.