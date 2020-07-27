VFLs teach football skills, life lessons at Legends of Tennessee Football Camp

Former Tennessee football players hosted the camp, teaching kids about football and more.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Several former Tennessee football players hosted the Legends of Tennessee Football Camp this weekend to pass along skills on and off the field. Kids from 6-14 had the opportunity to "experience the VFL tradition" and learn from players like Jabari Davis, Terry Fair, Troy Fleming, Chris Treece and Eric Westmoreland.

Social distancing and local safety recommendations were practiced at the event as well. Participants and parents were required to wear masks during registration, with coaches wearing mask throughout the event. Blocking and tackling drills also were not present during the camp.