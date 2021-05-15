Visit Knoxville Open raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs

Net proceeds from the event will go to The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At Holston Hills Country Club, professional golfers teed off this week not only for a shot at entering the PGA Tour, but also to raise money for a good cause.

The Visit Knoxville Open entered its final rounds Saturday as part of the Korn Ferry Tour with the PGA. Tournament play began May 13, and net proceeds from the event will go to The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

Stephan Jaeger from Germany led the competition by three strokes going into Sunday's final round. For Jaeger -- winning this competition would mean more than just a $600,000 payday. Should he hold on to his lead for these final 18 holes, he would seal his promotion to the PGA Tour.

Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas said this event serves an even larger purpose for the city.

"The Visit Knoxville Open is a great partnership for us because it's a way for us to tell visitors all over the world, really, through the platform of golf why you should visit Knoxville, she said.