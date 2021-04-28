Visit Knoxville raffling Golden Ticket that gets winner season tickets to UT games, Smokies baseball and more

The winner will also receive one regular and one gold season pass to Dollywood!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville is holding a special raffle that will leave a lucky Knoxville sports fan with a golden twinkle in their eye!

The organization's Sports Commission is holding a raffle for a Golden Ticket that will award one winner season tickets to several local sports teams.

The winner of the raffle will receive the following:

• 2 season tickets for University of Tennessee Football (2021)

• 2 season tickets for University of Tennessee Men’s Basketball (2021-22)

• 2 season tickets for University of Tennessee Women’s Basketball (2021-22)

• 2 season tickets for Knoxville Icebears Hockey (2021-22)

• 2 season tickets for Knoxville Smokies Baseball (Spring 2022)

• 2 VIP tickets for USA Swimming TYR Pro Swim Series (Spring 2022)

• 2 VIP tickets for Visit Knoxville Open (May 2022)

• 2 VIP tickets for Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (June 2022)

• 2 VIP tickets for USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships (June 2022)

The winner will also receive one regular and one gold season pass to Dollywood!

There are 499 raffle tickets available at this link for $100 each, and money raised from the event will help the commission recruit more live sporting events.