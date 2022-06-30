Vol baseball adds Austin Peay graduate transfer catcher Jack Alexander

Alexander started 54 of the Governors' 56 games last season and hit .346 with 14 home runs. He began his collegiate career with two seasons at Notre Dame.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Austin Peay catcher Jack Alexander will use his graduate season to play for Tennessee baseball, he announced on Thursday night.

Alexander was a mainstay in the Governor's lineup in the 2022 season. He played in 55 of Austin Peay's 56 games and started 54 of those contests. Alexander posted stellar hitting numbers with a .346 batting average with 14 home runs and 55 runs batted in.

The Belton, Mo. native began his career at Notre Dame and transferred to Austin Peay following his sophomore season with the Fighting Irish. Alexander concluded the 2022 season as a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award, given to the best catcher in D1 baseball.