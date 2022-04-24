Vol baseball players wear Florida football helmets following series sweep

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — They say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, but that might not apply here.
Following Tennessee's series sweep against Florida on Sunday, Vols catcher Evan Russell posted an Instagram story of him and other teammates wearing Florida football helmets, with the caption, "Vols win."
According to Florida beat writer Nick de la Torre, the Tennessee baseball team bussed to Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to shower before the Vols' charter back to Knoxville.
The three-game series sweep was Tennessee's first against the Gators in Gainesville since 2001, and only the third road series sweep against UF in program history.