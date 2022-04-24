Vol baseball players wear Florida football helmets following series sweep

Tennessee catcher Evan Russell posts video of himself and other teammates sporting Gators gear after Sunday's win.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — They say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, but that might not apply here.

Following Tennessee's series sweep against Florida on Sunday, Vols catcher Evan Russell posted an Instagram story of him and other teammates wearing Florida football helmets, with the caption, "Vols win."

Evan Russell with some Top Tier Content 😭🍊 @EvanRussell_4 pic.twitter.com/lDfOeoiWx7 — ATB - Tennessee Volunteers (@Vols_ATB) April 24, 2022

According to Florida beat writer Nick de la Torre, the Tennessee baseball team bussed to Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to shower before the Vols' charter back to Knoxville.