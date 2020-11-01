KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It wasn't pretty, but Tennessee comes out on top in a sloppy basketball game, beating South Carolina 56-55. Tennessee moves to 10-5 overall this season, 2-1 in SEC play.

John Fulkerson led Tennessee in scoring with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James added 13 and 10 points respectively, but both battled foul trouble for most of the game.

Both South Carolina and Tennessee shot less than 35 percent from the field in this game, chipping in 19 turnovers each as well.

The big difference for Tennessee came from the charity stripe. The Vols made 22 free throws in this game, shooting 79 percent from the line. Compare that to just 14 made field goals for UT.

Fulkerson made a huge play in the final few seconds as well. He drew a charge with 1.4 seconds left to give UT the ball and stop a South Carolina rally.

Next up, Tennessee will travel to Georgia on Jan. 15. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.