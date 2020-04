KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a good time to reminisce, during this period without sports. Tennessee super-fans, journalists who cover Tennessee athletics and UT students share their favorite Tennessee sports memories they witnessed in-person.

Maria Cornelius, author and sports writer

Alex Myers, WBIR photojournalist

Malcolm Harris, Tennessee grad and former Knoxville sports radio personality

Wes Rucker, GoVols 247 Senior Writer