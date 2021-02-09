Vol fans on their way to Bonnaroo reroute to Rocky Top, joining others for tailgating

Some Vol fans made a last-minute change to their weekend plans, heading to campus so they could watch kickoff for the first home game of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fans packed their RVs for a weekend of fun and cheers in Tennessee. At first, they expected to drive over to Bonnaroo for the music festival. After it was canceled, they made some last-minute changes and went to Rocky Top for their weekend of fun.

"Just a couple of days ago, we had these two RVs loaded up and ready for Bonnaroo," said Mark McKinney, who was tailgating on Rocky Top. "We got the cancellation on Tuesday and needed another place to go. This seemed to be the right place for all the UT alumni here, and this is where we ended up."

Usually, their RV includes Tennessee Titans gear and they set out a pool. However, they switched gears and let the orange on their RV show a little brighter with cornhole and koozies.

"We were going to be watching the game on TV anyways, and now we're just going to be live," he said. "So, it works out."

McKinney is joined by some of the most passionate tailgaters on Rocky Top. He is a member of a group dedicated to regular gameday tailgating — the UT Roof Riders. They stopped by Rocky Top for 5 years, according to one of the group's members.

"Me and my wife, we will go to every game this year. Except for the one down in the 'A state,'" said Keith Shumate, one of the UT Roof Riders. "We don't say that nasty word in my house. But we'll do every game except for that one."