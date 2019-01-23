KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — It's official. Ten first year players have joined the Vols for the spring semester, both academically and athletically.

These ten players are the first of the Class of 2019 to head to Rocky Top. They're taking classes in the spring semester and will also be able to participate in football activities this spring.

"I am very excited to have these young men officially become a part of our program and enrolled in classes here at Tennessee," head coach Jermey Pruitt said. "This is a tremendous group on and off the field. Many of these players were captains of their high school football teams and led their teams deep into the state playoffs. They have the character traits to become successful on the field, in the classroom, and in life after their time at Tennessee. Having them here as early enrollees will be a great benefit to them as they are able to receive a jump start in their adjustment to college life and academics, in addition to athletics. Their futures are bright."

There is plenty of talent in this group. Wanya Morris is a five-star tackle, Eric Gray is one of the best running backs in the country and Quavaris Crouch, the number two athletes in the nation, looks to be focusing on the defensive end of the ball, as anticipated. National Signing Day is set for Wednesday, February 6.