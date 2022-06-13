Drew Beam, Chase Burns named NCBWA First Team Freshman All-Americans

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released its Freshman All-American team on Monday. Vol freshmen Drew Beam and Chase Burns were honored.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball's 2022 season came to an end on Sunday, losing in game three of the Knoxville Super Regional to Notre Dame.

However, the 2022 team will be in the record books as one of the best college baseball teams in history.

The national recognition continued for Tennessee on Monday. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released its 2022 Freshman All-American team.

Vol freshmen were named to the list — Chase Burns and Drew Beam.

Burns posted a 2.91 earn run average in his freshman campaign. He won eight games for the Vols and in 17 appearances, Burns struck out 103 batters. He averaged roughly six strikeouts per game.

Burns was also named to the 2022 Collegiate Baseball All-American third team, All-SEC second team, and SEC All-Freshman team.

Beam posted a 2.72 ERA in his freshman season. He won eight games for the Vols. In 16 appearances, Beam struck out 62 batters.

Beam was named the 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year, All-SEC second team, and All-SEC Freshman team.