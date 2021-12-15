'I'm ready to be a Vol': Four-star RB Justin Williams commits, signs with Vols over Auburn

Williams announced his decision over his Instagram on Wednesday morning as Early Signing Day has begun.

DALLAS, Ga. — Tennessee picked up a big commit and sign to start Early Signing Day on Wednesday for the 2022 class.

Four-star running back Justin Williams announced over his Instagram that he has committed and will sign with the Vols. He chose Rocky Top over going to Auburn, which was his two top schools going into Wednesday.

"I'm ready to be a Vol," he said after putting on a Tennessee hat.

He said that he liked the coaching staff and the speed they play with.

Williams is listed at six feet and 205 pounds.

Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh reacted to the news on Twitter as seen below.