Vol Navy celebrates 60 years of sailing to big games

In 1962, the Vol Navy started when a former radio broadcaster used his runabout to get to Neyland Stadium, avoiding Knoxville traffic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Vol Nation gets ready for Saturday's game against Kentucky, many people are planning to dock on the Tennessee River near Neyland Stadium. While cheering on their favorite team, they will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Vol Navy.

In 1962, former radio broadcaster George Mooney used his runabout to avoid Knoxville traffic on gameday. He sailed down the Tennessee River and started a tradition that later became the Vol Navy. It's a group of people who dock their boats downriver of Volunteer Landing and tailgate on the water.

The tradition has grown in the six decades since it began. In 1972, around 600 feet of dock space was built to accommodate the growing number of boats. And in 1982, another 75 feet of docks were added.

Now, boats tend to line the river in downtown Knoxville as crowds enjoy meals and drinks with other fans, cheering along with the crowd in Neyland Stadium.

The University of Tennessee is one of only a few schools in the U.S. where fans can "sailgate" before a big game.