KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee tennis is moving on to the NCAA Round of 16 for the first time in five years. The Vols took down NC State 4-2 inside Goodfriend Tennis Center Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee jumped ahead 2-0 but the Wolfpack rallied to tie the match at two before no. 23 ranked Timo Stodder defeated no. 21 Alexis Galarneau to put the Vols back in front. Sophomore from Australia Adam Walton clinched the victory for the Vols by defeating Igor Saveljic.

Tennessee will face no. 3 seed Florida in Gainesville in the Super Regionals on Saturday at noon. The winner moves on to the finals site in Orlando. The Vols beat the Gators in the SEC Tournament last week.