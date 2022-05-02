Vols land commitment from Ohio State transfer, cornerback Andre Turrentine

Turrentine, a Nashville native, played one season at Ohio State.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has landed a verbal commitment from Ohio State defensive back, Andre Turrentine.

Turrentine announced his decision on Twitter on Monday. He will transfer to Tennessee as a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining.

Turrentine saw limited action at Ohio State during his freshman campaign. He played in four games.

He went to Ensworth High School in Nashville and was a four-star prospect out of high school in the class of 2021.