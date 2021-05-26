Volleyball community hosts short memorial to honor Knoxville pilot who died after plane crash

Ultra Instinct Volleyball announced Wednesday they would host a moment with the Volleyball community to honor Vasile Ghelan before playing its usual league game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The volleyball community in Knoxville is honoring one of its own after losing Vasile Ghelan, 35, in a plane crash near the Rockwood Airport on Tuesday.

Organizers of Ultra Instinct Volleyball announced that they would have a moment to honor Ghelan before their usual league game Wednesday evening. They invited anyone who knew Ghelan to attend at Rocky Hill Ball Field.

"Please come out and show love and appreciation as we take a moment to celebrate and appreciate this amazing guy, as a community," they said in a post on social media.

Authorities said they found Ghelan dead Tuesday at the plane's crash site. It had come from Island home Airport, they said. The crash attracted the attention of federal organizations.