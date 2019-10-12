KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Season tickets for Tennessee's 2020 baseball season are on sale now, just in time for the holidays. They can be purchased online or reserved by calling the Thompson-Boling Arena ticket office at (865) 656-1200.

The Vols will play 37 games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium as it builds off an NCAA Tournament appearance from the previous season. They will play 12 home games against other teams that made tournament appearances, including nine games against teams that made it to the Super Regionals and six that entered the College World Series.

The Vols will also host Vanderbilt, the defending national champion, for a three-game series between March 20 - 22.

This season will be Tennessee's third under head coach Tony Vitello. His career spans 16 years, during which time he developed an eye for talent and recruited six first-round MLB Draft picks. He began coaching the Vols in 2017, and his contract lasts until 2024.

The Vols knocked last season out of the park and they're hoping to outperform themselves again in 2020.

Last season, they earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Chapel Hill regional, finishing as the runner-up and hosting North Carolina. They also earned their first 40-win season since 2005, with a 40-21 overall record.