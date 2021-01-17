Vols add All-SEC defensive end Big Kat Bryant

The Auburn senior announced his commitment on Saturday evening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee received big news on Saturday, second team All-SEC Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant announced his commitment to UT after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

Bryant played four seasons for the Tigers, racking up 10 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in his career.

It's a two-part reunion on Rocky Top for Bryant. Outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton coached him in high school, while defensive assistant coach Kevin Steele was his defensive coordinator at Auburn.

"Your leadership and guidance has gotten me to where I am today! Blessed with the opportunity to play on the same field with you again," Bryant said in his Twitter post, directed toward Felton.

