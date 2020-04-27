Make it two commitments in two days for Tennessee football.

A day removed from five-star weakside defensive end Dylan Brooks committing, the Vols got a verbal pledge on Monday afternoon from four-star safety Kamar Wilcoxson.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Wilcoxson, who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is the No. 13 safety in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports ratings. He’s ranked No. 237 overall and No. 32 in the state of Florida.

Tennessee now has 12 commitments in its 2021 class, with Brooks and Wilcoxson being the two highest-ranked prospects in the group.