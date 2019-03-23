COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tennessee advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Colgate, 77-70 on Friday.

The Vols and Hawkeyes will tipoff at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be televised on CBS.

A hot shooting Colgate team gave Tennessee some problems on Friday but the Vols did what they needed to do in the end to survive.

"I told the guys last night, don't expect it to be easy. Even if we get up, which we did. And they fought back," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said after the win over Colgate.

"There were some uncharacteristic things that we did with our body language and things that we haven't done all year. And that's where I know that there was some anxiety with our guys. But we were able to get it done and you never take a win in the NCAA for granted. Ever."

Jordan Burns scored 32 points for the Raiders, the most ever by a player against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament. He drained 8 of 13 three-point attempts.

Tennessee made 10 of its final 16 shots to fend off Colgate's upset bid. Admiral Schofield went 3-3 from three-point land in the final 4:01 of the game after missing his first four shots from downtown.

Jordan Bone scored 16 points on 6-15 shooting and grabbed five rebounds.

"I feel like on our end there was a lot of anxiety towards the beginning of the game," Bone said. "We were kind of just ready to play because we didn't like the way we ended the season and the championship game against Auburn."



So we were all just ready to go out there and compete. We were very anxious.

And Colgate effectively limited Grant Williams' offensive impact. The two-time SEC Player of the Year had only 8 combined field goal and free throw attempts, tying his lowest total in a game in the last two seasons.

"They were daring us to shoot it early. I didn't think we worked hard enough in the game to put the ball inside," Barnes said. "I didn't think Grant really fought for his positioning. But to get through this tournament you're going to have games like this."

The Vols will face Iowa in the second round on Sunday at 12:10 pm on CBS. The No. 10 seed Hawkeyes upset no. 7 seed Cincinnati on Friday by hitting 7-11 three-pointers in the second half.

Iowa is one of the best offensive teams in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes have the second best scoring offense in the conference, but defensively leaves a lot to be desired, with the second worst scoring defense in the country.

Iowa doesn't throw up as many threes as say, Auburn, but when the shots are falling, they are FALLING. Iowa is 9-2 this season in games in which it hits double digit threes.

Against Cincinnati on Friday, Iowa trailed by as many as 13 early on, but rallied back in the second half, shooting 7/11 from three in the final 20 minutes of the game. Before the win against the Bearcats, Iowa stumbled into the Big Dance, losing five of its last six games in the regular season.

Tennessee and Iowa have met once before in the NCAA Tournament when both were 11 seeds in the First Four in Dayton in 2014. The Vols beat the Hawkeyes in overtime before advancing to the Sweet 16