KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It will be a late night under the lights for the Vols in Tuscaloosa on October 19. Tennessee and Alabama will kick off at 9 p.m. eastern time for the 102nd meeting between the two programs.

The game will air on ESPN.

Alabama is ranked no. 1 and has won 12 straight games over Tennessee. The Vols haven't beaten the Tide since 2006 and haven't won in Tuscaloosa since 2003.

Before we get to the Third Saturday in October, both teams have one more game to play. Tennessee will host Mississippi State this Saturday while Alabama will travel to no. 24 Texas A&M.

