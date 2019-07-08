KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football announced its schedule for the 2020 season on Wednesday and the biggest change is the date of the Georgia game.

The Vols and Bulldogs will meet in Athens on November 14, 2020. It will be the first time Tennessee and Georgia play in the month of November since 1973 and the latest in the year the two teams have played since 1906.

The Georgia game and Missouri game are essentially trading places in Tennessee's schedule. The Tigers visit Knoxville on October 3, 2020. Tennessee has played Missouri in November ever year since the school joined the SEC in 2012.

Tennessee will open the SEC schedule against Florida for the fifth straight season on September 26 in Knoxville.

The rotating West division opponent will be Arkansas. The Vols travel to Fayetteville on Halloween.

UT opens the 2020 season at home against Charlotte on September 5 and will travel to Oklahoma for the second time in program history the following week. FCS program Furman (Sept. 19) and Troy (Nov. 21) round out the non-conference schedule.

Tennessee will have one bye week in 2020 - October 17. The Vols will play seven home games including contests against rivals Florida and Alabama.

Here is the full 2020 schedule (game times will be announced at a later date):

Sept. 5 vs. Charlotte

Sept. 12 at Oklahoma

Sept. 19 vs. Furman

Sept. 26 vs. Florida

Oct. 3 vs. Missouri

Oct. 10 at South Carolina

Oct. 17 BYE WEEK

Oct. 24 vs. Alabama

Oct. 31 at Arkansas

Nov. 7 vs. Kentucky

Nov. 14 at Georgia

Nov. 21 vs. Troy

Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt



