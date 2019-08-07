KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football fans will have a chance to watch practice and get autographs from players and Coach Pruitt on Sunday, August 4 at Neyland Stadium.

Admission and parking is free and fans can enter the stadium through Gate 21 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Practice will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the autograph session will begin when practice ends at about 4:30 p.m.

Here is some additional information from UT about procedures for the autograph session:

"Fans interested in attending the post-practice autograph session on the field will need to secure a wristband as they enter Gate 21. Wristbands will be distributed on a "first-come, first-served" basis and will only be available while supplies last. A wristband will not guarantee an autograph due to time constraints. Fans attending with a wristband may start to line up for autographs beginning at 4 p.m."

The Vols begin their second season under head coach Jeremy Pruitt on August 31 at 3:30 p.m. against Georgia State. Tennessee finished the 2018 season with a 5-7 record including wins over no. 11 Kentucky and no. 21 Auburn.

Pruitt and a few Tennessee players will take the stage at SEC Media Days to preview the season on Tuesday, July 16.