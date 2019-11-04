KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Days away from Tennessee's annual Orange & White game, the Vols assistant coaches spoke to local media on Wednesday.

Chris Rumph is the co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. He believes there is a tremendous difference how the team looked last spring compared to now.

"They understand practice, they understand our expectations...scheme of the defense, alignments and assignments," Rumph said.

Tennessee's defense improved dramatically in Rumph's first season in 2018. The unit jumped 74 spots in run defense rankings, allowing just under 100 yards less than the 2017 defense. They also held opposing offenses to just a 39 percent third down conversion rate last season.

The defensive line can take credit for that success. Shy Tuttle, Kyle Phillips and Alexis Johnson Jr. led the way for the defensive line group last season. Now they are gone and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker said that presents him with a challenge with group of players he works with now.

"We got a lot of guys that didn't play in a lot of games" Rocker said. "We just have to keep developing mental toughness. At times I'm encouraged, at times I'm disappointed. But I think that's part of football."

On the offensive side of the ball, Jim Chaney is the new play caller. During his three-year stint from 2016-2018 at Georgia, Chaney led the charge on the Bulldogs posting back to back seasons as the SEC's no. 1 rushing attack.

Tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer is excited to have Chaney on Rocky Top.

"He's a brilliant guy," Niedermeyer said. "I love being around him...I think it was a steal to get him."

The Orange & White game kickoffs this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.