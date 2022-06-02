4 Vols named to Collegiate Baseball All-America teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Tennessee Baseball players were named to Collegiate Baseball All-America teams on Thursday.
Sophomore Pitcher Chase Dollander earned first-team honors as a starting pitcher. He is the first UT player to gather first-team All-America honors from any outlet since Nick Senzel in 2016.
Dollander was named SEC Pitcher of the Year after helping lead the Vols to their first SEC regular-season championship since 1995.
Senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb and Junior outfielder Drew Gilbert garnered second-team acclaim.
Lipscomb is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Aware and the Dick Howser Trophy. Gilbert was named the SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player after the tournament ended.
Freshman pitcher Chase Burns earned a spot on the third team.
Burns earned a second-team All-SEC honors. He is also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.