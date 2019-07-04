KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball evened the series with no. 5 Mississippi State with a 2-1 win on Saturday night behind 6.2 innings of one-run ball from Sevier County native Zach Linginfelter.

The way the Vols scored their two runs was a bit unorthodox to say the least. Freshman Max Ferguson led off the fifth with a walk and Jake Rucker followed with a single. Landon Gray then sacrifice bunted them over to second and third.

Mississippi State pitcher Peyton Plumlee got the ball back from the first baseman after the out was recorded and casually tossed it to the dugout, appearing to discard it in order to get a new ball. Home plate umpire Ken Langford ruled that he hadn't granted him timeout and signaled for the runners to advance two bases because a live ball went into the dugout. Tennessee scored two runs on what was ruled an error by Plumlee.

Alcoa product Redmond Walsh closed out the game with 2.1 perfect innings to earn his fourth save of the year. Walsh struck out three, did not allow a baserunner and lowered his ERA to 0.42. He's struck out 18 in 19.1 innings this season and hasn't issued a walk in almost a month.

The rubber game of the series is set for a 2 p.m. first pitch on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Will Neely, a senior from Hardin Valley, is expected to get the start on the mound for the Vols.