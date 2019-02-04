KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols season came to an end in the Sweet 16 but the student managers are still playing.

The students who help prepare the equipment for games and practices and work countless hours alongside the team, also get to play in their own games. Tennessee has one of the best manager teams in the country. They've been selected to play in the Elite Eight in Minneapolis during the NCAA Tournament's Final Four weekend, but they need help to get there.

The managers started a gofundme with a goal of raising $5,000 for travel to Minneapolis in the hopes of bringing home their own national championship.

Click here to donate and help the managers go all the way!