TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Vols trailed the Alabama Crimson Tide by as much as 15 points on Tuesday night. They overcame that deficit to beat Alabama, 69-68 in Tuscaloosa.

Tennessee shot just 35.5 percent from the floor, but used 23 free throws to take control of the game, late in the second half. The Vols drew 26 fouls, forcing three Alabama players to foul out.

John Fulkerson scored a career-high 22 points. Jordan Bowden scored 20 points. Yves Pons recorded a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The victory snaps Tennessee's three-game losing streak.

The Vols host no. 15 Kentucky on Saturday.