Tennessee won it's 30th straight game against a non-Power 5 opponent on Saturday. The Vols beat the Charlotte 49ers out of Conference USA, 14-3.

Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had a solid outing, completing 16 of 22 passes for 172 yards, 1 touchdown and zero interceptions. But the Vols were still held to just 192 total yards of offense.

The Vols tallied 20 yards rushing which is the fewest they've had against a non-conference opponent since the 2009 Chick-Fil-A Bowl against Virginia Tech.

Tennessee was also scoreless in the final three quarters.

Marquez Callaway broke the game open with a career-high 82-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Callaway's return was the Vols' first punt return for a score since his own 62-yard touchdown against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 5th, 2016.

On Tennessee's next possession, Guarantano connected with Josh Palmer for a 16-yard score to give the Vols a 14-0 advantage. That was Tennessee's lone offensive score.

Their defense tallied three sacks, an interception and four tackles for loss.

Tennessee returns to SEC play next week when they host No. 11 Kentucky. The Vols need to win two of their three remaining games in order to get a bid to a bowl game.

