Vols black uniform selling fast at retailers across East Tennessee

The Volshop said they already sold out twice for the new "dark mode" jerseys.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will wear black jerseys for their game against South Carolina on Saturday. Before the game, jerseys were flying off the shelves at retailers across East Tennessee.

The Vols are calling the new design "dark mode" jerseys, and retailers said they were an instant hit across the Big Orange Nation. The VolShop said that they sold out of the jerseys twice since they started being sold.

"It has increased the sales of other black items that we carry," said Tommi Grubb, who works with the VolShop. "Black t-shirts, black crews, black sweatshirts. It's increased the sale of all those, just because of the black jersey."

The VolShop said that it is expecting a new shipment of black jerseys late Friday. They also said they hope to sell more items to fans as the season goes on.

Saturday's game will be the first time Tennessee has worn black jerseys since 2009 when they played South Carolina. That time, they wore orange pants though. It will be the team's first time in black pants.