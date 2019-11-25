KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols are going bowling for the first time in three seasons. Jeremy Pruitt and crew have turned around a 1-4 start, winning four in a row and five of the last six games.

Tennessee will be headed to one of the "SEC Pool of Six" bowls (Belk, Liberty, Gator, Music City, Outback, Texas). The conference office will consult with the bowls and schools to determine the best placement for each team.

Here are the current bowl projections from various national media outlets:

ESPN (Schlabach): Outback Bowl vs. Penn State (Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, 1 p.m.)

ESPN (Bonagura): Gator Bowl vs. Michigan (Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 2, 7 p.m.)

CBS: Music City Bowl vs. Louisville (Nashville, Dec. 30, 4 p.m.)

247Sports: Gator Bowl vs. Iowa (Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 2, 7 p.m.)

We will find out Tennessee's bowl destination on December 8.

