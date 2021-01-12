Vols CB Alontae Taylor announces he won't play in Tennessee's bowl game

Taylor made the decision to prepare for the Senior Bowl and NFL Draft.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor announced on Wednesday night he will not play in the team's bowl game so that he can prepare for the NFL Draft.

Through his career with the Vols, he totaled 162 tackles, 19 pass deflections, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Taylor will play in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5, 2022 in hopes of improving his draft stock.

"To Vol nation, your support has been noncredible, and there is truly no fan base in America as passionate as you," Taylor wrote in his social media post. "Your energy on gameday is unmatched, and I can't thank you enough."

Taylor is one of the fan favorites on this team and was honored on Senior Day against Vanderbilt.

The Vols will find out what bowl they will play in and who they will play against on Dec. 5.