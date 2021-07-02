Vols come back to beat Kentucky on the road

Tennessee overcame a ten-point deficit to beat rival Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee completed a second half comeback to beat rival Kentucky, 82-71, at Rupp Arena. This is the Vols' fourth win over the Wildcats in the last five meetings. Tennessee now has a 13-4 record, with a 6-4 conference record.

The Vols entered foul trouble early in the first half. Three players were whistled for personal fouls in the first four minutes of the game. Six Vols had two fouls by halftime. Those infractions led to 15 free throws for the Wildcats. They made 13 of their attempts and led Tennessee, 42-34, at the break. UT failed to score in the final 3:25 of the half.

At halftime, Kentucky has gone to the free throw line 15 times.



Tennessee has gone 3 times.



The #Vols have 6... yes 6... players with two fouls. — Madison Blevins (@Madison4Blevins) February 7, 2021

Kentucky extended their lead to 10 points in the first eight minutes of the second half. Tennessee used an 8-0 run to lessen the deficit to two points with 9:54 remaining. Yves Pons knocked down a turnaround jumper to tie the game, 40 seconds later.

Then the Vols went on a 10-0 run to take a 72-64 lead into the final five minutes of the game. The Wildcats never got within eight points of the lead, after that run.

Freshman Keon Johnson scored a career-high 27 points to lead Tennessee. Fellow freshman Jaden Springer also scored a career high with 23 points.