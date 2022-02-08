Vols 'dark mode' uniform nominated for uniform of the year

Fans can vote for the Vols all-black alternate jersey and pants combo to win the award.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee football team's alternate, black jerseys—also known as the 'dark mode' uniform— is nominated for the uniform of the year award by Uniswag, an online publication about sports uniforms.

The Vols alternate look features black jerseys with orange numerals and black pants with two orange stripes. The helmet is white, but has a black outline around the Power T and features a black facemask.

Tennessee donned the look twice in the 2021 season, against South Carolina and Georgia. It was the first time the Vols had worn black jerseys since 2009.

The official replica of the 'dark mode' jersey was the highest-sold item on Fanatics when the retailer released them.

🟠⚫️ VOTE DARK MODE 🟠⚫️



Our #DarkMode threads have been nominated for @UNISWAG's Uniform of the Year.



CAST YOUR VOTE » https://t.co/a2bRQfHz6r pic.twitter.com/acPSx5YO6p — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) February 8, 2022

Tennessee is the only SEC team nominated. Utah, North Carolina, Arizona State and Ohio State are among the other nominees. Voting ends on Feb. 11.