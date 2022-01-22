Vols defeat No. 13 LSU, 64-50, ending Tennessee's losing streak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 22nd-ranked Vols beat 13th-ranked LSU on Saturday, 64-50, at Thompson-Boling Arena. The win snapped a four-game losing streak to the Tigers.
The Vols are now 13-5 overall, with a 4-3 SEC record.
Tennessee never trailed and led by as much as 19 points. The Vols started the game with a 14-0 run.
LSU closed its deficit to one point with 1:11 to play in the first half, before baskets by Uros Plavsic and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield gave UT a five-point lead at halftime.
The Vols opened the second half with an 8-2 run and never let the Tigers within six points of the lead after that.
Guard Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 16 points. All of his field-goal attempts came from behind the three-point line. He knocked down five threes.
Plavsic finished with 12 points and a team-high six rebounds.
Tennessee hosts the Florida Gators on Jan. 26 at Thompson-Boling Arena.
You can watch the team speak about the game below.