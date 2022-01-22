Vols defeat No. 13 LSU, 64-50, ending Tennessee's losing streak

The 22nd-ranked Vols outlasted LSU Saturday evening, snapping a four-game losing streak to the Tigers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 22nd-ranked Vols beat 13th-ranked LSU on Saturday, 64-50, at Thompson-Boling Arena. The win snapped a four-game losing streak to the Tigers.

The Vols are now 13-5 overall, with a 4-3 SEC record.

Tennessee never trailed and led by as much as 19 points. The Vols started the game with a 14-0 run.

LSU closed its deficit to one point with 1:11 to play in the first half, before baskets by Uros Plavsic and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield gave UT a five-point lead at halftime.

Things got heated at halftime between LSU and Tennessee.



Looks like technical fouls assessed to Wade and Barnes pic.twitter.com/Op43QDt5WJ — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) January 23, 2022

The Vols opened the second half with an 8-2 run and never let the Tigers within six points of the lead after that.

Guard Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 16 points. All of his field-goal attempts came from behind the three-point line. He knocked down five threes.

Plavsic finished with 12 points and a team-high six rebounds.

Tennessee hosts the Florida Gators on Jan. 26 at Thompson-Boling Arena.