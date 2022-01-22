x
Vols defeat No. 13 LSU, 64-50, ending Tennessee's losing streak

The 22nd-ranked Vols outlasted LSU Saturday evening, snapping a four-game losing streak to the Tigers.
Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) dunks the ball over LSU forward Tari Eason (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 22nd-ranked Vols beat 13th-ranked LSU on Saturday, 64-50, at Thompson-Boling Arena. The win snapped a four-game losing streak to the Tigers. 

The Vols are now 13-5 overall, with a 4-3 SEC record. 

Tennessee never trailed and led by as much as 19 points. The Vols started the game with a 14-0 run. 

LSU closed its deficit to one point with 1:11 to play in the first half, before baskets by Uros Plavsic and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield gave UT a five-point lead at halftime. 

The Vols opened the second half with an 8-2 run and never let the Tigers within six points of the lead after that. 

Guard Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 16 points. All of his field-goal attempts came from behind the three-point line. He knocked down five threes. 

Plavsic finished with 12 points and a team-high six rebounds. 

Tennessee hosts the Florida Gators on Jan. 26 at Thompson-Boling Arena. 

You can watch the team speak about the game below.

