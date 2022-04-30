Vols defensive tackle Matthew Butler drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders

Butler joins former Tennessee standouts, defensive back Alontae Taylor who was drafted in the second round and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. who was taken in the third round as 2022 NFL Draft picks.

In Butler's fifth season on Rocky Top, he became one of the top interior defensive lineman in the SEC. He played in all 13 games, earning 12 starts. He saw action on 726 snaps on the year, which was the most among SEC players. He led all defensive lineman on the team in tackles with 47 and was fourth on the team in tackles for loss with 8.5. He finished the season third on the team in sacks with five.