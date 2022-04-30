x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Vols defensive tackle Matthew Butler drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders

Butler appeared in 53 games with 26 starts in his five seasons at Tennessee. He was selected in the fifth round by the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 175.
Credit: AP
Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (02) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

LAS VEGAS — Former Tennessee defensive tackle Matthew Butler became the third Vol to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Butler was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fifth round at pick No. 175.

In his five seasons at Tennessee, Butler appeared in 53 games with 26 starts. He totaled 152 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks for a loss of 55 yards. 

Butler joins former Tennessee standouts, defensive back Alontae Taylor who was drafted in the second round and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. who was taken in the third round as 2022 NFL Draft picks. 

RELATED: Vols DB Alontae Taylor taken in second round of the NFL Draft by New Orleans Saints

In Butler's fifth season on Rocky Top, he became one of the top interior defensive lineman in the SEC. He played in all 13 games, earning 12 starts. He saw action on 726 snaps on the year, which was the most among SEC players. He led all defensive lineman on the team in tackles with 47 and was fourth on the team in tackles for loss with 8.5. He finished the season third on the team in sacks with five. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Amputee marathon runner Jacky Hunt-Broersma sets unofficial world record