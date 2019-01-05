KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee forward Derrick Walker has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to our partners at govols247.com.

Walker appeared in 30 of the Vols 37 games during his sophomore season, averaging 5.3 minutes per game and playing only three minutes total in Tennessee's three NCAA Tournament games. Walker's minutes decreased from 299 his freshman year to 160 this past season, but his role was expected to increase in the 2019-2020 season.

Entering his name in the transfer portal allows Walker to explore his options but he could still stay at Tennessee.

The Vols are losing senior center Kyle Alexander along with senior guard/forward Admiral Schofield and could also lose point guard Jordan Bone and forward Grant Williams to the NBA Draft.

Forward D.J. Burns, a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, will be on the court for Tennessee this upcoming season after redshirting for the 2018-19 season. Other forwards on Tennessee's roster include John Fulkerson, Zach Kent and walk-on Brock Jancek.