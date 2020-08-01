COLUMBIA, Mo. — Despite 20 turnovers, the basketball Vols beat the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday night, 69-59.

Jordan Bowden led the Vols with 13 points, after scoring a combined 10 points in the last two games. Four Vols scored 11 points each. Newcomer Santiago Vescovi scored 12 points.

The Vols and Tigers were tied with 6:03 left in the second half, then Tennessee used a late 9-0 run in the to take the lead. Tennessee held Missouri without a basket in the final 3:31.

The Vols’ record improves to 9-5 with the win. They’ll host South Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m.