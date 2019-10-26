KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols look for their third win of the season as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 4 p.m. The game airs on SEC Network.

Tennessee needs to win four of their last five games to become bowl eligible.

Freshman quarterback Brian Maurer is doubtful to play with a concussion. Either redshirt junior Jarrett Guarantano or redshirt freshman JT Shrout will start at quarterback for Tennessee.

The Vols stayed competitive in their loss to Alabama on Oct. 19. Tennessee trailed 28-13 in the fourth quarter, with the ball inside the Alabama 5-yard line. Jarrett Guarantano fumbled on a quarterback sneak and the Crimson Tide returned the fumble for a touchdown, putting the game out of reach.

The Vols come into their match up against South Carolina with a 25-10-2 record against the Gamecocks. However, South Carolina has won the last three meetings against the Vols.