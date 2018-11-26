The basketball Vols dropped one spot in the AP poll after a tough overtime loss to No. 2 ranked Kansas on Friday.

Tennessee fell from No. 5 to No. 6 in the rankings after the 87-81 loss to the Jayhawks, who stayed at No. 2 in the poll.

Gonzaga took over the top spot after taking down top dog Duke in the Maui Invitational. Duke fell to No. 3, Virginia stayed at No. 4, and Nevada jumped into the fifth spot with the Vols' loss.

Michigan, Auburn, Michigan State, and Kentucky round out the top 10.

The Vols return home on Wednesday to face Eastern Kentucky (6:30 on SEC Network) then Texas A&M on Dec. 2 (Noon on SEC Network).

Their next huge test will be on Dec. 9, when they will face now No. 1 Gonzaga in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix. That game will tip off at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

