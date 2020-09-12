Vols finally start season, beat Colorado

Tennessee beat Colorado 56-47 to start the new season 1-0.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's basketball team overcame many hardships on the way to their first game at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday evening. Colorado did not make things any easier, as the Buffaloes nearly erased the Vols' 16-point lead in the second half. However, just like their preseason hardships, the Vols overcame and beat Colorado, 56-47.

Tennessee took a double-digit lead less than four minutes into the game. They led by at least 10 points until Colorado's Jeriah Horne knocked down two free throws to bring the Buffaloes within nine points of the lead. The Vols led 31-24 at halftime.

Nearly three minutes into the second half, Colorado lessened Tennessee's lead to two points. The Vols did not let them any closer. A quick 5-0 run widened Tennessee's lead and served as the final momentum swing of the game.

John Fulkerson and Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 11 points each. Yves Pons grabbed 10 rebounds.

The win gave Rick Barnes his 18th season-opening win in his last 19 seasons.