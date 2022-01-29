Vols football picks up commit from three-star defensive end before National Signing Day

Jayson Jenkins committed to Tennessee on Saturday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football picked up a commit Saturday night, right before National Signing Day next week.

Three-star defensive end Jayson Jenkins announced his decision to join the Vols on his Twitter profile. Jenkins is from Trenton, New Jersey and goes to Notre Dame High School. He chose Tennessee over Florida, West Virginia, Boston College and Pittsburgh.

He is listed at around 6'6" tall weighs around 260 pounds.