Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor was ejected for the second time this season on Saturday.

The freshman was flagged for targeting in the first quarter against Charlotte. He tackled 49ers quarterback Evan Shirrefs, making helmet-to-helmet contact while Shirrefs was sliding to the ground.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt is seeking clarity on what targeting is.

"I obviously don't know what targeting is, " said Pruitt. "I watched two games before I came over here, and they threw targeting fouls and once they replayed them, they weren't targeting fouls. I would've said both of them were, so I obviously don't know. I don't think anybody does to tell you the truth."

"We all want the same thing," Pruitt added. "We want to protect our game, and we want to protect our players. That's what we're trying to do, and that's what the rule is for. I just want to coach it the right way, I hate that guys have to suffer, maybe by poor technique."

Taylor is one of two Tennessee players that have been called for targeting this year, Daniel Bituli was ejected against Alabama.

Since the penalty was committed in the first half, Taylor will not miss playing time in next week's game against Kentucky.

