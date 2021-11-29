Vols gain commitment from son of Super Bowl champion

Three-star cornerback Christian Harrison committed to Tennessee on Monday night. He announced the decision on social media.

The Vols added a cornerback to its 2022 recruiting class on Monday night. Three-star Christian Harrison announced his commitment to Tennessee on social media. He chose the Vols over Florida and Nebraska.

Harrison attends Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia. He is the son of former NFL All-Pro safety and two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison.