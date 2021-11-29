Vols gain commitment from son of Super Bowl champion

The Vols added a cornerback to its 2022 recruiting class on Monday night. Three-star Christian Harrison announced his commitment to Tennessee on social media. He chose the Vols over Florida and Nebraska.
Harrison attends Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia. He is the son of former NFL All-Pro safety and two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison.
This is Tennessee's 16th commitment in the class of 2022. Harrison is one of 13 three-star commits. The recruiting class ranks ninth in the SEC and 24th in the nation. Both rankings are one spot lower from 2021.