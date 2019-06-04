Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee football team got a commitment from running back Ebony Jackson on Saturday.

The three-star Georgia native announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is "extremely blessed" to have committed to the University of Tennessee.

At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, he is the No. 493 prospect in the country according to 247Sports.com.

Jackson is currently at Kell High School in Marietta Georgia, and will graduate in 2020.

The running back also had offers from Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.