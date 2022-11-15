Tennessee football will debut orange helmets against South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will wear orange helmets for the first time ever when the team goes on the road against South Carolina on Saturday. The team made the announcement on social media Tuesday evening.
This is the second time the Vols have debuted a brand-new helmet this season. Tennessee wore black helmets with their "dark mode" uniforms for the first time earlier this season for its contest against Kentucky on October 29.
The orange helmets feature a white "power T" and a white stripe down the center. The Vols will sport their new orange lids against the Gamecocks with white jerseys and white pants.