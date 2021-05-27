Vols get rematch against Alabama in SEC Tournament

First pitch has been moved from 4 p.m. to 11 a.m. EST on Friday because of projected weather conditions in the area.

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee baseball has its opponent set for the Friday elimination game in the SEC Tournament - the Vols will get a rematch with No. 10 seed Alabama. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. EST, the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

The No. 2 seed Vols are fresh off of a 12-2 win against No. 3 seed Mississippi State on Thursday, run-ruling the Bulldogs in eight innings. Alabama fell to No. 6 seed Florida on Thursday night, 7-2 the final in its game.

Tennessee opened its SEC Tournament run against the Crimson Tide on Wednesday, falling to Alabama 3-2 in 11 innings.

Alabama and Tennessee have now played each other four times this season, splitting the games 2-2. The Tide are near the NCAA Tournament bubble, so are desperate for as many wins as they can muster. Meanwhile the Vols are all but guaranteed a national seed and a chance to host a regional and super regional should they make it that far.

