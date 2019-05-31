Tennessee basketball isn’t going to be one-and-done on the transfer market.

Following the departure of junior point guard Jordan Bone, who announced on Tuesday night that he was keeping his name in the NBA Draft, the Vols have added Oregon sophomore guard Victor Bailey Jr..

Bailey announced his commitment to Tennessee on Instagram Friday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Bailey, an Austin, Texas, native, is the sixth newcomer to join Tennessee during the 2019 cycle and will likely have to sit out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Bailey started eight times in 73 games at Oregon, averaging 7.4 points in 17.9 minutes per game. He had 65 assists to 60 turnovers during his two seasons with the Ducks.

