Vols guard Kennedy Chandler invited to NBA Draft Combine

Chandler was the only Vols player to be invited who declared for the NBA Draft.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee men's basketball guard Kennedy Chandler has received his invite to the NBA Draft Combine.

It's not much of a surprise, as he's a projected first-round pick.

The combine will take place from May 16 to May 22 for coaches and scouts to evaluate players that declared for the NBA Draft.

Two Vols players that declared for the draft were not invited to the combine. They are guard Santiago Vescovi and guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James. Neither got G League Elite Camp invites either.

In his only season with the Vols, Chandler led his team in points, assists and steals per game.

Chandler was a second-team All-SEC selection as well as a selection for the All-Freshman team. He was named SEC Tournament MVP and an SEC All-Tournament selection as a result.

The NBA Draft will take place on June 23.