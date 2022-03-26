Vols guard Santiago Vescovi will go through NBA Draft process

"Thank you to everyone who supported our team this season. This year's team was very special, and playing alongside this group of teammates made my love for the game grow even stronger," he wrote. "Coach Barnes has encouraged me to go through the NBA Draft evaluation process, and I intend to take advantage of that opportunity while maintaining my collegiate eligibility. I know I have the full support of Vol Nation, and I look forward to the valuable experience and feedback I'll receive in the weeks to come."