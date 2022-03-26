Vols guard Santiago Vescovi will go through NBA Draft process

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball guard Santiago Vescovi announced on his social media accounts Saturday that he will go through the NBA Draft process.
"Thank you to everyone who supported our team this season. This year's team was very special, and playing alongside this group of teammates made my love for the game grow even stronger," he wrote. "Coach Barnes has encouraged me to go through the NBA Draft evaluation process, and I intend to take advantage of that opportunity while maintaining my collegiate eligibility. I know I have the full support of Vol Nation, and I look forward to the valuable experience and feedback I'll receive in the weeks to come."
Vescovi was an All-SEC First Team selection this season after his outstanding performances. He also was named to the All-SEC Tournament team.
He averaged 13.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He shot a stellar 40.3 percent from the 3-point range this season.